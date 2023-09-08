U.S. military repositioning some troops within Niger, withdrawing non-essential personnel

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon is repositioning some troops and equipment within Niger and will withdraw a small number of non-essential personnel "out of an abundance of caution," U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first major American military movement in Niger since a coup in July.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say how many personnel would be departing and how many were repositioning within Niger from Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger's capital, to Air Base 201 in Agadez.

Before this movement, there were 1,100 troops in the West African country. REUTERS