US military helicopter crashes in Mississippi during routine training

WASHINGTON - A two-seat U.S. military attack helicopter crashed on Friday during a routine training flight in Mississippi, the Mississippi National Guard said, without confirming any casualties.

The crash of the AH-64 Apache helicopter happened at 2 p.m. Central Time (2000 GMT).

"Safety crews are currently working the scene of the accident with local authorities. Casualties are unconfirmed at this time," the Guard said in a statement.

"Please keep the members of the Mississippi National Guard and their Families in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time."

The incident comes on the heels of a Feb. 6 Marine helicopter crash in a remote area outside of San Diego that killed five Marines who had been on a training flight during a fierce winter storm. REUTERS