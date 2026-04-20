US, Mexican officials assigned to cartel case killed in car accident

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MEXICO CITY, April 19 - Two U.S. officials and two Mexican officials assigned to combat cartel operations died in a car accident in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Sunday, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said.

The Mexican officials were the director of the state's investigation agency and an officer, state authorities said, adding that they were on an operation to destroy clandestine laboratories in the municipality of Morelos.

No details were immediately available about the U.S. officials.

"This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks faced by those Mexican and U.S. officials who are dedicated to protecting our communities," Ambassador Ronald Johnson wrote on X.

"It strengthens our resolve to continue their mission and advance our shared commitment to security and justice, to protect our people." REUTERS