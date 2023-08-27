US knew Saudis were killing African migrants

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON - Last fall, US diplomats received grim news that border guards in Saudi Arabia, a close US partner in the Middle East, were using lethal force against African migrants who were trying to enter the kingdom from Yemen.

The diplomats got more detail in December, when United Nations (UN) officials presented them with information about Saudi security forces shooting, shelling and abusing migrants, leaving many dead and wounded, according to US officials and a person who attended the meetings, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to speak to journalists.

In the months since, US officials have not publicly criticised the Saudis’ conduct, although State Department officials said this past week, following a published report of the killings, that US diplomats have raised the issue with their Saudi counterparts and asked them to investigate. It remains unclear whether those discussions have affected Saudi actions.

The Saudi security forces’ violence along the border came to the fore in a report by Human Rights Watch on Monday that accused them of shooting and firing explosive projectiles at Ethiopian migrants, killing hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of them during the 15-month period that ended in June.

The report was based on interviews with migrants and their associates, photos and videos and satellite photos of the border area. It cited migrants who said Saudi guards had asked them which limb they preferred before shooting them in the arm or leg and a 17-year-old boy who said guards had forced him and another migrant to rape two girls as the guards looked on.

The report said that if killing migrants were official Saudi policy, it could be a crime against humanity.

In a statement sent to The New York Times on Saturday night, after this article was initially published, the State Department said the US learned about specific accusations after the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights publicly released letters it had sent on the issue to Saudi Arabia and to Houthi officials in Yemen in late 2022. (A response rebutting the accusations sent by Saudi diplomats in March indicates at least one UN letter was sent Oct. 3. The public release was 60 days later, the State Department said.)

“The United States quickly engaged senior Saudi officials to express our concern,” the department said, adding that US officials “have continued to regularly raise our concerns with Saudi contacts,” including at the Security Council briefing in January.

The new details about the Saudi border killings come as President Joe Biden seeks to overcome past tensions and cinch a diplomatic breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Late last year, around the time when US diplomats were learning about the border violence, Mr Biden accused Saudi Arabia of acting against US interests over other issues. Saudi leaders had cut oil production, potentially leading to a rise in global oil prices before the midterm elections. Biden administration thought they had reached a secret agreement for the Saudis to increase production. Mr Biden vowed to impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia.

Further straining relations, Saudi Arabia had declined to join Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. And Saudi Arabia’s decision to decrease oil production seemed to support Russia’s economy, which relies on oil and gas exports.

But in recent months, Mr Biden and his aides have been talking to Saudi officials about their country establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, which would be a major geopolitical coup. In those discussions, the Saudis have asked the US for security guarantees, more lethal weapons and help with a nuclear energy program. Mr Biden might speak with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of a leadership summit of the Group of 20 nations next month in New Delhi.

Some members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have strongly criticised Saudi Arabia for its human rights record, including its yearslong war in Yemen. Those lawmakers will almost certainly raise further doubts about selling more arms to Saudi Arabia or working with it on a civilian nuclear program, which some US officials fear could be cover for a nuclear weapons program.

Among those briefed on the killing last December by UN officials was Steven Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, according to a person who was present. Around that time, the UN also shared information with others at the State Department and with diplomats from France, Germany, Holland, Sweden and the European Union, this person said.