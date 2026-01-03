US judge orders man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington to remain in custody

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: A suspect in the planting of explosive devices near the Democratic and Republican committee headquarters in Washington is seen in this still frame taken from video released on March 9, 2021. FBI/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 - A federal judge on Friday ordered that the man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington the night before the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack should remain behind bars while his case moves forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered Brian Cole, 30, to be held without bail as he faces two criminal charges related to the attempted bombings of the Democratic and Republican party headquarters. Cole, who faces two explosives-related charges, has not yet entered a plea.

Sharbaugh concluded in his ruling that the U.S. government's evidence against Cole was strong and that the pipe bombs sparked fear and alarm ahead of the congressional certification of the election even though they did not explode.

"If the plan had succeeded, the results could have been devastating: creating a greater sense of terror on the eve of a high-security Congressional proceeding, causing serious property damage in the heart of Washington, D.C., grievously injuring DNC or RNC staff and other innocent bystanders, or worse," Sharbaugh wrote.

A lawyer for Cole argued during a December 30 court hearing that he should be released on strict conditions, pointing to his lack of criminal history and family support.

The attorney said a defense expert was prepared to testify that the devices were not capable of detonating. The FBI has concluded the pipe bombs were viable.

Federal prosecutors have said in a court filing that Cole confessed to planting the pipe bombs and told investigators after his arrest he thought the 2020 election had been “tampered with." President Donald Trump had falsely claimed that the election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was marred by fraud.

According to the filing, Cole said he didn't like either political party.

The pipe bombs were not discovered until about 1 p.m. on January 6, diverting police resources just as a mob of Trump supporters surged into the Capitol. REUTERS