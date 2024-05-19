US, Iran hold indirect talks on avoiding regional escalation, Axios reports

U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State Brett McGurk attends the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, in Bayan, Kuwait February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/ File Photo
Updated
May 19, 2024, 04:54 AM
Published
May 19, 2024, 04:44 AM

Two top Biden administration officials held indirect talks with Iranian counterparts this week in an effort to avoid escalating regional attacks, Axios reported on Friday.

The talks, involving President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and acting U.S. envoy to Iran Abram Paley, marked the first round of discussions between the U.S. and Iran since January, according to Axios.

The conversations follow Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13.

In Tehran, state media quoted Iran's United Nations mission as confirming the talks, saying they were an "ongoing process".

"These talks were neither the first nor the last," the mission said in a statement carried by the official news agency IRNA on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top