US imposes sanctions on Rwanda Defense Force

WASHINGTON, March 2 - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions against Rwanda's defense force and top military officials, according to the U.S. Treasury Department website, as fighting has continued in recent weeks on several fronts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda and Congo signed a peace deal in Washington in December as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push to broker peace in the region and attract billions of dollars in Western investment.

But fighting has since continued, challenging efforts by the Trump administration to bring peace.

Among those targeted on Monday was Vincent Nyakarundi, Rwanda's army chief of staff, as well as the chief defense staff and two other Rwandans, according to the Treasury Department website.

Rwanda did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS