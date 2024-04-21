US House speaker, once strongly opposed to Ukraine aid, ushers it through

WASHINGTON - Republican Mike Johnson came out of nowhere six months ago to become speaker of the US House of Representatives, before emerging as an ardent defender of military aid to Ukraine, which the chamber approved April 20.

The evolution of this 52-year-old Southerner with carefully coiffed hair has been stunning.

An arch-conservative Christian from Louisiana, he shot to the top leadership position in the House in October 2023 after the unprecedented ouster of then-speaker Kevin McCarthy in a rebellion by far-right lawmakers allied with Donald Trump.

After several candidates were proposed, then discarded, Mr Johnson’s name came up – he was a virtual unknown to the American public – and with the blessing of Trump, Johnson become leader of the House and of a Republican congressional caucus at war with itself.

Mr Johnson had for months blocked a vote on the aid desperately needed by Ukraine’s army as it defends against Russian invasion forces.

But recently his tone began to soften. And then, in a head-spinning shift, Mr Johnson last week emerged as a passionate defender of a long-delayed aid package.

That culminated in the vote on April 20 in which his chamber, by a strong bipartisan majority, passed more than US$60 billion (S$81 billion) of additional military and financial support for Ukraine.

Metamorphosis

What was behind Johnson’s metamorphosis?

“I believe Johnson has been convinced, gradually, that America must support Ukraine in our own interests, and that the far-right Republicans demanding otherwise were simply wrong,” Mr Larry Sabato, a political scientist at the University of Virginia, told AFP.

In December 2023, as previously approved US funding for Kyiv was drying up, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine made a last-ditch visit to Washington to plead for a new aid package.

Mr Zelensky made his way through the halls of Congress accompanied by the Senate’s top Democrat and Republican, both of them vocal supporters of President Joe Biden’s request for US$60 billion.

But his meeting with Mr Johnson was held behind closed doors.

Mr Johnson afterward said Mr Biden was asking for “billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed”.

Since then, however, a series of US and world figures – including British Foreign Secretary David Cameron – worked to persuade Mr Johnson of the high stakes, with some warning that Ukraine could fall by year’s end unless the US aid came through.