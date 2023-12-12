US House expects vote on formalising Biden impeachment inquiry: Aide

WASHINGTON - The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote on Dec 13 to formalise its impeachment inquiry of Democratic President Joe Biden, a Republican leadership aide said on Dec 11.

The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because official plans for floor action remained fluid.

Earlier on Dec 11, a Republican lawmaker said House Speaker Mike Johnson disclosed plans for a Dec 14 vote at a closed-door meeting, a time frame that had also been echoed by other Republicans.

The House is due to leave Washington on Dec 14 for a year-end holiday break of more than three weeks.

House Republicans accuse the Democratic president and his family of improperly profiting from policy decisions Mr Biden participated in as vice-president during president Barack Obama's 2009 to 2017 administration.

They have also accused the US Department of Justice of inappropriately interfering with an investigation into Mr Biden's businessman son Hunter Biden. The Justice Department denies wrongdoing.

Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong on Dec 14 introduced a 14-page resolution that would allow the full House to vote on authorising the probe.

House Republicans have so far failed to produce evidence tying Mr Biden's actions as vice-president to his son's businesses, and it is unlikely that the Senate, where Mr Biden's Democratic Party holds a slim majority, would vote to convict the president if the House did pass articles of impeachment.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican member of one of three committees investigating Mr Biden, told Fox News on Dec 10 that he expects the inquiry to wrap up within the next two months and the House to draft articles of impeachment sometime in the spring. REUTERS