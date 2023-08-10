US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

Mr Mohamed Bazoum is being held with his wife and son without electricity or water, says Niger's prime minister. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON - The United States voiced concern Wednesday about the health of Niger’s detained president after Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to him by telephone.

“We are greatly worried about his health and his personal safety and the personal safety of his family,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Niger’s Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou recently said that Mr Mohamed Bazoum was being held with his wife and son without electricity or water.

Mr Miller declined to offer details from Mr Blinken’s call, which took place late on Tuesday US time, on the condition of Mr Bazoum, an elected Western ally who was detained during a July 26 takeover by the military.

But he said health concerns were one reason why Mr Blinken’s acting deputy, Ms Victoria Nuland, sought unsuccessfully to see Mr Bazoum during an unannounced visit on Monday.

“As time goes on, as he’s held in isolation, it’s a situation that is of growing concern to us,” Mr Miller said. AFP

