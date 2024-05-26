US government to embrace carbon credits despite controversies

WASHINGTON – Top Biden administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, are set to lay out the first broad United States government guidelines for carbon markets on May 28, a major win for advocates of emission offsets as a weapon against global warming.

The move is a bid by the US to encourage a new era of what it calls “high-integrity carbon markets” and help rehabilitate a climate solution that’s been dogged by controversy. Although there’s increasing interest in using offsets to unlock billions of dollars for decarbonisation, the credits have drawn intense criticism after revelations that multiple projects never delivered on their emission-cutting claims.

The market for offsets is currently worth about US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion), but a signal of support from the US government could help unlock greater demand. BloombergNEF predicts the market value could reach US$1 trillion by 2050 if standard-setters ease some rules and officials allow their use in regulated emissions trading and carbon tax systems.

Dr Yellen will unveil the US framework at a May 28 event in Washington, DC, along with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, White House senior climate adviser John Podesta and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

They will say that high-integrity carbon credits should represent real, additional and permanent emission reductions that wouldn’t have happened otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named describing the effort before it’s announced publicly.

The framework also will assert that companies should not use credits to displace efforts to directly cut so-called Scope 3 pollution from their suppliers and customers, the people said. These are the trickiest emissions for businesses to reduce because companies don’t have direct control over them. Whether offsets should be used to effectively cancel them out has deeply divided climate experts.

The principles are set to overlap with emerging standards on the generation of credits and the kind of claims their buyers can make. But they will not explicitly endorse any of the regimes, the people said, including the core carbon principles developed by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market and Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, the most prominent industry-led governance bodies.

The US officials will underscore the government’s stance that voluntary carbon markets have a role in reaching net zero, as long as they promote high-integrity emissions reductions and channel meaningful amounts of capital into nature-based projects today as well as carbon-removal technologies in the future, one of the people said.

Carbon market supporters celebrated the move as a welcome US embrace of an approach they say can drive much-needed dollars toward sustainable projects, particularly in developing countries.

“This announcement is bringing the weight of the US government,” said Pedro Barata, an associate vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund and co-chair of the ICVCM’s panel of experts. It gives “an imprimatur of confidence from a very important stakeholder.”

Still, critics argue that offsets can do more harm than good, especially if the credits don’t represent actual emission reductions and divert funding away from real carbon-cutting work. Sceptics say credits have too often been a tool for greenwashing instead of actual climate progress, allowing businesses to claim emission reductions that never materialise.

Danny Cullenward, senior fellow with the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said he was “saddened” that the Biden administration “has thrown its weight behind a policy model that has failed for 30 years.” There’s little reason to believe this time will be different, he said, given a lack of strong enforcement to back up what now amounts to “industry self-regulation”.