US government agrees to return rainbow pride flag to New York's Stonewall Monument

The Stonewall National Monument, where the LGBTQ+ rights movement was born, after authorities removed the Pride flag from the Greenwich Village site in New York City, U.S., February 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK, April 13 - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has agreed to restore the rainbow pride flag to the Stonewall National Monument, which marks the birthplace of the modern gay rights movement in New York City, according to a proposal settlement filed in court on Monday.

The National Park Service, the federal agency overseeing U.S. national monuments, had removed the flag nL1N3Z616M without warning in February, saying the flag was not an expression of the Trump administration's "official sentiments."

Some New Yorkers sued the Trump administration, which has sought to limit the rights of some LGBT people and vilified transgender people in particular, in order to restore the flag.

Under the proposed joint settlement filed for U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon's approval in the Manhattan federal court, the National Park Service agreed to hang the pride flag alongside the U.S. flag within seven days and to not remove it "save for maintenance or other practical purposes." REUTERS