US, France trade barbs in fight over UN rights chief's second term

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US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz accused France of backing a human rights chief who he said criticizes democratic nations like the US and Israel while “cozying up to the world’s worst oppressors.”

UNITED NATIONS - The US walked out as France addressed a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine on July 27, accusing its longtime ally of “disingenuous grandstanding” over French comments comparing the US to North Korea, Russia and other authoritarian states regarding votes on human rights issues.

The move followed a tense weekend exchange between the two permanent Security Council members on X in which France blasted Washington for joining Russia, North Korea and seven other countries in voting against a proposal to extend the term of Volker Turk as the UN rights chief for four more years.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz responded by accusing France of backing a human rights chief who he said criticizes democratic nations like the US and Israel while “cozying up to the world’s worst oppressors.” He did not elaborate.

Speaking during a UN Security Council session on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Dan Negrea, an alternate US representative to the UN, said the US delegation had exited during France’s remarks and would continue to do so until they “renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric.” He said France’s comments amounted to “politicized drivel” and “disingenuous grandstanding.”

The UN General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to extend the term of Turk, an outspoken critic of Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s conduct in Gaza who has also called for investigations into deaths in US immigration custody. The term extension has been opposed by Russia, Israel and others, with Washington threatening to reassess its funding and engagement.

The measure, proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, passed with 144 states in favor, 10 votes against and 13 abstentions.

The fight over Turk’s second term reflects deepening strains between the Trump administration and the United Nations.

Washington has cut funding for UN agencies and withdrawn from dozens of UN entities. Rights groups say the human rights post is more critical than ever as autocracies gain influence globally.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to comment on the US walkout, adding that the UN expected all member states to respect a decision taken through the General Assembly.