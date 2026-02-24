US forces seize third sanctioned oil tanker, Pentagon says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a post on X, the US Department of Defense said its forces boarded the Bertha overnight. It accused the crude oil tanker of seeking to defy Iran-related sanctions.

WASHINGTON – US military forces have captured a sanctioned oil tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking it from Caribbean waters, the Pentagon said on Feb 24 , adding that it was the third such interdiction.

The Bertha, which flies under a Cook Islands flag, is linked to Shanghai Legendary Ship Management and falls under sanctions imposed in January 2020, according to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The vessel’s last reported position on AIS ship-tracking was on Feb 24, sailing in the Indian Ocean off the Maldives, according to MarineTraffic data.

“Overnight, US forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the Bertha without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility. The vessel was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and attempted to evade,” the Pentagon wrote. “From the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, we tracked it and stopped it.”

“Three boats ran and now all three have been captured,” the Pentagon added, but gave no other details.

Earlier in February , Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said US military forces had boarded the Suezmax tanker Aquila II .

In January, the US seized the Venezuelan-linked crude oil tanker Marinera.

