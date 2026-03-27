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US FDA approves new insulin injection for Type 2 diabetes

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Novo Nordisk's new product reduces injections from seven to one a week.

Novo Nordisk's new product reduces injections from seven to one a week.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Novo Nordisk’s insulin injection Awiqli to control blood sugar levels in adults living with Type 2 diabetes, the company said on March 26.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch the insulin product in the United States in the second half of 2026.

The Danish drugmaker said its product is the “first-ever” once-weekly basal insulin approved by the FDA.

A once-weekly option reduces injections from seven to one, which is a major quality-of-life improvement for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Awiqli is approved in the European Union and 13 more countries, the company said. Reuters

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.