US FAA repeats warning to airlines of 'worsening security situation' when flying over Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A sign marks the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Dec 16 - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday repeated its November ‍21 ​warning to major ‍airlines of a "worsening security situation" when flying ​over ​Venezuela and urged them to exercise caution.

"Threats could pose a potential ‍risk to aircraft at all altitudes, ​including during overflight, ⁠the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," ​the FAA said in a notice.

FAA originally issued ‌the warning ​on November 21. It was repeated to media on Tuesday with no modifications.

The notice came on the heels of a large-scale U.S. military buildup ‍in the southern Caribbean as ​U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns to oust ​Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS