US FAA repeats warning to airlines of 'worsening security situation' when flying over Venezuela
Dec 16 - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday repeated its November 21 warning to major airlines of a "worsening security situation" when flying over Venezuela and urged them to exercise caution.
"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," the FAA said in a notice.
FAA originally issued the warning on November 21. It was repeated to media on Tuesday with no modifications.
The notice came on the heels of a large-scale U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean as U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS