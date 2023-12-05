Israel presses ground offensive in southern Gaza, air strikes intensify

GAZA - Intense Israeli air strikes hit the south of the Gaza Strip on Dec 4, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, including in areas where Israel had told people to seek shelter, residents and journalists on the ground said.

Israeli troops and tanks also pressed their ground campaign against Hamas militants in the south of the enclave after having largely gained control of the now-devastated north.

At the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Israel to avoid further action that would make the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza worse, and to spare civilians from more suffering.

“For people ordered to evacuate, there is nowhere safe to go and very little to survive on,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Israel’s closest ally the United States has repeatedly urged it to do more to protect civilians and said the Israeli offensive in the south should not repeat the “massive” civilian toll it has had in the north.

About 900 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes since a truce ended on Dec 1, Gaza health authorities said.

On Dec 4, top US officials said it was too early to make a definitive assessment on whether Israel was following US advice to take concrete steps to ensure protections for civilians, although a State Department spokesperson called some aspects of the offensive in southern Gaza an “improvement”.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington expected Israel to avoid attacking areas identified as “no-strike” zones in Gaza.

Early on Dec 4, Israel ordered Palestinians to leave parts of Gaza’s main southern city, Khan Younis.

But residents said that areas which they had been told to go to were also coming under fire.

Israel’s military posted a map on social media platform X with around a quarter of Khan Younis marked off in yellow as territory that must be evacuated at once.

Three arrows pointed south and west, telling people to head towards the Mediterranean coast and towards Rafah, a major town near the Egyptian border.