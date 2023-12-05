US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry participates in an event on women's role in building a climate-resilient world, at COP28 World Climate Summit, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 4, 2023. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

DUBAI - U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry launched an international engagement plan on nuclear fusion on Tuesday, saying the emissions-free technology could form a critical piece of the world's energy future.

Kerry said that the plan included 35 nations and focuses on research and development, supply chain issues and regulation.

"There is potential in fusion to revolutionize our world," Kerry told the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Fusion, which powers the sun and stars to generate electricity, can be replicated on Earth with heat and pressure using lasers or magnets to smash two light atoms into a denser one, releasing large amounts of energy.

While the technology is still in development, fusion could have an important advantage over today's nuclear fission plants by producing huge amounts of power without the long-lasting radioactive waste.

Britain and the United States on Nov. 8 signed a cooperation agreement on fusion. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top