US, Ecuadorean forces take action in Ecuador to combat drug trafficking

Ecuadorean and US forces launched joint operations to combat drug trafficking, the US Southern Command said on March 4 , but neither side gave more details.

The Southern Command, which is the US military’s combatant command that encompasses 31 countries through South and Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement on social media platform X that the action was meant to combat illicit drug trafficking.

Ecuador’s Defence Ministry said in a statement it was working with the US in an “offensive” operation and added that details were classified.

The announcement came after President Daniel Noboa had said on March 2 that his government would conduct joint operations with the US and other allies in March, framing the effort as “a new phase against narco-terrorism and illegal mining”.

A new US military-led task force specialising in intelligence collection on drug cartels played a role in the Mexican military raid that killed elusive crime boss Nemesio Oseguera, alias “El Mencho”, in February , the biggest takedown of a cartel kingpin in at least a decade. REUTERS