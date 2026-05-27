US drawing up plans to halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports

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U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin delivers remarks at an event honoring fallen police officers and federal agents at ICE Headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 26 - Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the Trump administration is drawing up plans to stop processing international travelers and cargo at major U.S. airports in "sanctuary cities" that have declined to cooperate with an immigration crackdown.

Mullin told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he had met White House officials but emphasized no decision had been made whether to proceed.

Last week, Reuters and other media reported that Mullin had privately told U.S. travel executives this month that the department could opt to stop customs and immigrations processing of international travelers.

Mullin cited airports in cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco as possible locations for such action. REUTERS