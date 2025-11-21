US discussing with South Africa possible participation in G-20 summit, Ramaphosa says

A person arrives at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, as South Africa prepares to host the G20 Summit from November 22 to 23, in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is discussing with the United States the possibility of US participation in the G-20 summit after an initial boycott by the Trump administration, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

"We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over about a change of mind, about participating in one shape or form or other in the summit," he said, adding that Pretoria would have to see what's feasible in terms of how US officials could take part.

"This comes in the days before the summit. And so therefore we need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means."

US President Donald Trump's administration has said it will not attend the first G-20 summit in Africa, alleging that the host country, previously ruled by its white minority under a racist apartheid system until 1994, now mistreats white people.

Trump has also rejected South Africa's agenda for the November 22-23 summit of promoting solidarity and helping developing nations adapt to worse weather disasters, transition to clean energy and cut their excessive debt costs. REUTERS