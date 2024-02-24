US detects balloon over western United States, not a threat-US official

WASHINGTON - The U.S. military has detected a balloon of unidentified origin over the western United States but does not consider it to be a threat, an American official told Reuters on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The appearance of the balloon comes just over a year after a U.S. fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina dramatically shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon collecting intelligence over the United States.

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS