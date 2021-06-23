US details latest vaccine donations, but delays June shipment target

WASHINGTON • President Joe Biden is delaying a target date for overseas shipments of 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by the US, amid logistical hurdles and with millions of shots produced by AstraZeneca still undergoing a safety review.

Mr Biden's White House on Monday announced a list of countries that would receive 55 million doses, after previously detailing the first tranche of 25 million. In total, three-quarters of the 80 million doses will be sent through Covax, a World Health Organisation-backed vaccine procurement effort.

The announcement, however, dials back the initial US commitment. Mr Biden previously said he would "send" 80 million doses by the end of this month, and is now pledging only to "allocate" them by then, suggesting shipments will stretch into July or beyond.

The administration "is committed to working with US vaccine manufacturers to produce more vaccine doses to share with the world", White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

She said the shipments have been delayed by a host of logistical issues overseas, including making sure countries receiving the vaccines have sufficient supplies to administer them - like needles and alcohol pads - and can clear them through Customs quickly and keep the shots in cold storage.

"What we've found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply," Ms Psaki told reporters at a briefing. "This is a Herculean logistical challenge."

The White House announcement on Monday did not specify which manufacturers' shots would make up the 55 million, instead saying that would be announced "as the administration works through the logistical, regulatory and other parameters particular to each region and country".

As recently as two weeks ago, the administration said it expected AstraZeneca to account for the remaining 55 million donated doses this month.

The announcement did not spell out a timeline. "We will move as expeditiously as possible, while abiding by US and host country regulatory and legal requirements, to facilitate the safe and secure transport of vaccines across international borders," a White House statement said.

