US-China relations: A long history of balloons, bombs and drones

NEW YORK – The dramatic downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast is the latest in a history of provocations and near-misses between the US and China.

Several spats involve the South China Sea as the US implicitly challenges Beijing’s territorial ambitions in an economically and geopolitically important part of the Western Pacific.

Here is a brief history of some incidents that could easily have spun out of control.

2022: Fighter jet near-miss

A Chinese Su-30 fighter jet had an “unsafe interaction” with a US C-130 special operations plane in the South China Sea in June 2022, Politico reported weeks after the incident. No details or exact date were provided.

China’s military pilots around that time were said to have been acting more aggressively in the region in various interactions with Australian and Canadian aircraft.

“We’ve seen an alarming increase in the number of unsafe aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea by PLA aircraft and vessels,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the time.

2022: US Warship warned - again

In January 2022, Chinese forces tracked and warned the USS Benfold when it entered waters Beijing claims near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. The warship had “illegally entered” Chinese waters in a “provocative action,” the Chinese military said.

The US Navy said its mission was in accordance with international law and in line with its commitment to defend “every nation’s right to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows”. The Benfold made repeated forays into waters claimed by China during 2022, including sailing through the Taiwan Strait at least three times in July.

2021: US warship warned

In May 2021, Beijing said the USS Curtis Wilbur illegally entered its territorial waters near the Paracel Islands. The US denied it had.

“US behaviour violates international law and basic norms of international relations, increases regional security risks, and are prone to misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea,” China’s People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.

Navy officials denied the guided-missile destroyer had been “expelled” by China. The Curtis Wilbur “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands, consistent with international law,” the 7th Fleet said in a statement.