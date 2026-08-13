US charges 11 in sham marriage immigration scheme, following Trump 'birth tourism' order

A U.S. Justice Department logo or seal showing Justice Department headquarters, known as \"Main Justice,\" is seen behind the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday charged 11 people in a decade-long scheme that arranged about 1,000 sham marriages to allow mostly Chinese nationals to achieve legal immigration status in the United States, according to court documents.

• Foreign nationals paid a group of six "facilitators" as much as $100,000 each to be paired up with a U.S. citizen and obtain legal residency, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court in Manhattan. U.S. citizens were paid as much as $30,000 to agree to the marriages, according to the indictment.

• Participants in the scheme then helped the newlyweds submit paperwork to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to allow the Chinese national to become a lawful permanent resident.

• Attorney General Todd Blanche described the scheme as "one of the largest marriage fraud prosecutions in U.S. history" and said it showed "how far people will go to cheat our immigration system."

• The announcement follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week aimed at restricting "birth tourism," after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of broad citizenship rights for babies born in the United States.

• The State Department said on Wednesday it started an effort to review the activities of visa holders with the aim of cracking down on women coming to the U.S. solely to attain citizenship for their child. REUTERS