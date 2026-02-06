US calls for new multilateral arms control agreement following new START expiry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Al Drago

GENEVA, Feb 6 - The United States on Friday called for a new arms control agreement after the treaty that set caps on Russian and U.S. strategic nuclear weapons deployments expired on Thursday.

Russia had suggested both sides voluntarily extend the terms of the agreement for a year to provide time to discuss a successor treaty, but U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that there should be a new treaty.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno told a Disarmament Conference in Geneva that extending new START - which set limits on the two biggest nuclear powers - would not benefit the U.S. or the world, as it was flawed and did not include China.

"Today, the United States faces threats from multiple nuclear powers. In short, a bilateral treaty with only one nuclear power is simply inappropriate in 2026 and going forward," said DiNanno.

Earlier DiNanno told reporters that Trump had been clear that he wants a new treaty on nuclear arms controls.

Trump, who spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, wants China brought into a nuclear reduction deal.

China's ambassador on disarmament, Shen Jian, said on Friday his country would not participate in new negotiations with Moscow and Washington. Previously Beijing has highlighted that it has a fraction of their warhead numbers - an estimated 600, compared to around 4,000 each for Russia and the U.S.

DiNanno told delegates that the U.S. was aware that China had conducted nuclear explosive tests, which it had sought to conceal.

"China remains on track to have over 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030," DiNanno said, adding that Russia was supporting its buildup.

The Russian ambassador for disarmament in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, told members that it was regrettable that the U.S. did not follow up on attempts to extend New START, but added that Moscow remains open to discussions.

"Ir there are serious talks about multilateral negotiations on nuclear weapons control or reductions then Russia in principle would be involved in such a process if the UK and France are also involved." REUTERS