US and Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

WASHINGTON - The United States and Britain launched strikes against 36 targets in Yemen on Feb 3, in the second day of major US operations against Iran-linked groups following a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.

The strikes hit buried Houthi weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers and other capabilities the Houthis have used to attack Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said, adding it targeted 13 locations across the country.

It was the latest sign of spreading conflict in the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the militant Palestinian group’s deadly assault on Israel on Oct 7.

“This collective action sends a clear message to the Houthis that they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

The Yemen strikes are running parallel to an unfolding US campaign of military retaliation over the killing of three American soldiers and the wounding of over 40 others in a drone strike by Iran-backed militants on an outpost in Jordan on Feb 28.

On Feb 2, the US carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people.

While Washington accuses Iran-backed militias of attacking US troops at bases in Iraq, Syria and Jordan, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, say their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza. But the US and its allies characterizes them as indiscriminate and a menace to global trade.

The US has carried out more than a dozen strikes against Houthi targets in the past several weeks, but these have failed to stop attacks by the group.

Just hours before the latest major wave of strikes from the sea and air, the US military’s Central Command issued statements detailing other, more limited strikes in past day that included hitting six cruise missiles the Houthis were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

“This is not an escalation,” said British Defence Minister Grant Shapps. “We have already successfully targeted launchers and storage sites involved in Houthi attacks, and I am confident that our latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis’ capabilities.”