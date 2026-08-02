US aviation authority’s second-in-command Chris Rocheleau departing regulator
- Chris Rocheleau, deputy chief of the US Federal Aviation Administration, is leaving the agency after 18 months.
- He temporarily led the FAA following a deadly midair collision near Washington in early 2025.
- Rocheleau will return as COO of the National Business Aviation Association, overseeing operations and key administrative functions.
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The US Federal Aviation Administration’s deputy head, Chris Rocheleau, is departing the agency after a year and a half on the job, according to a message he sent to his colleagues on July 30.
Rocheleau, who had worked at the FAA in a variety of roles prior to this latest stint, temporarily held the position of acting administrator, leading the regulator as it grappled with the immediate aftermath of the deadly midair collision near Washington in early 2025.
Before joining the Trump administration in January 2025, Rocheleau worked as the chief operating officer of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).
He will be returning to his former job, according to a media statement from the association. “As COO at NBAA, Rocheleau will oversee activities relating to aircraft operations, as well as administrative, financial, technical and human resources functions for the association,” the group said.
During his tenure at the FAA, he played a key role in the regulator’s initiatives to modernise its ageing air traffic control system and accelerate adoption of emerging technologies, such as air taxis.
Next week will be his last at the FAA, Rocheleau said in his message. “While I may be leaving the agency, I am even more excited about what lies ahead for the FAA,” he said. BLOOMBERG