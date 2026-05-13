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US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10% global tariff

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Shipping containers are stacked at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, U.S., March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Shipping containers are stacked at the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach, California, U.S., March 10, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

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NEW YORK, May 12 - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday temporarily paused a lower court ruling against the Trump administration's 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, keeping the tariffs in place for three importers that had won a reprieve from the duties last week.

• The U.S. trade court ruled against the new tariffs on Friday, but did not widely block their collection

• The Trump administration appealed

• While the ruling is paused, tariffs resume for the two businesses and Washington state, which sued over the tariffs

• U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a short-term administrative stay and is considering a longer pause

• Washington qualified as an importer because it paid tariffs through the University of Washington, a public research institution

• The businesses and Washington state have seven days to oppose a longer pause of the lower court ruling in their favor

• The 10% global tariff was imposed in February, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of the tariffs that Trump imposed in 2025

• The 10% global tariff is scheduled to expire in July, unless extended by Congress

• The latest global tariffs were imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.