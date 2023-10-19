US announces family reunification process for certain Ecuadoreans

WASHINGTON -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced a new family reunification parole program for certain Ecuadoreans, the latest Biden administration move to expand legal pathways to the U.S. in the hopes of deterring illegal border crossings.

Under the process, certain Ecuadoreans with relatives in the United States will be considered for humanitarian entry into the U.S. for a period of three years while they wait to be approved for permanent residency.

U.S. President Joe Biden has opened up a range of new legal pathways for migrants to come to the U.S. as illegal border crossings have soared to record levels during his presidency. At the same time, Biden, a Democrat, has also embraced some restrictive measures that echo the policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Biden is seeking reelection in 2024 and Trump is currently the leading candidate for his party's nomination.

The family reunification program for Ecuadoreans mirrors similar initiatives already available to certain nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the program "will ensure more families can access lawful pathways rather than placing themselves at the mercy of smugglers to make the dangerous journey."

Migrants who cross illegally "will continue to face tough consequences," he said.

Some 99,000 Ecuadoreans were caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally from Oct. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2023, according to U.S. government data.

The U.S. has opened overseas processing of migrants in Colombia, Costa Rica and Guatemala and earlier this year discussed opening a center in Ecuador. REUTERS