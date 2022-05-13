US, allies support Finland's decision to join Nato

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US senators promised on Thursday (May 12) to move quickly to bring Finland into Nato after the country's leaders voiced support for joining the alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Senate approves treaties and must consent to bringing new members into Nato.

Senator Bob Menendez, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told a hearing that the panel "is already working to ensure swift consideration" for both Finland and Sweden if either applies. The committee's top Republican, Jim Risch, called Finland's announcement "a tremendous step forward in the future of transatlantic security".

"The decision to move towards Nato membership is a serious one, and I extend my commitment to support Finland through this process," Risch wrote on Twitter.

Across the Atlantic, Germany said it welcomed Finland's decision. In a tweet, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Helsinki has Berlin's backing.

"In a telephone conversation with the President.. I have assured Finland of the full support of the German government," tweeted Scholz.

There was a similar reaction from France.

"The president said France fully supports Finland's sovereign choice to rapidly join Nato," the Elysee Palace said following telephone talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the eventual membership process would be "smooth and swift".

A formal statement to join is expected on Sunday.

"This is a sovereign decision by Finland, which Nato fully respects. Should Finland decide to apply, they would be warmly welcomed into Nato," Stoltenberg said.