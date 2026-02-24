US airlines cancel over 2,000 flights as storm disruption continues
US airlines cancelled over 2,000 flights on Feb 24, far fewer than on Feb 23, as a powerful winter storm that disrupted airports across the north-east
powerful winter storm that disrupted airports across the north-eastwas expected to ease by evening, with strong winds expected to continue into the early hours.
Over 2,000 flights were cancelled and 600 delayed as at 6am Eastern time (7pm Singapore time) on Feb 24, according to data from FlightAware.
Nearly 6,000 flights were cancelled on Feb 23
Feb 23, along with about 4,000 delays.
The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move away from the country on Feb 24, though strong winds could continue through the morning hours.
Among major carriers, JetBlue Airways had the highest number of cancellations, with nearly 41 per cent of its scheduled flights scrapped for Feb 24, FlightAware data showed. REUTERS