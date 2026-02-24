Straitstimes.com header logo

US airlines cancel over 2,000 flights as storm disruption continues

The storm is expected to move away from the US on Feb 24.

PHOTO: REUTERS

US airlines cancelled over 2,000 flights on Feb 24, far fewer than on Feb 23, as a

powerful winter storm that disrupted airports across the north-east

was expected to ease by evening, with strong winds expected to continue into the early hours.

Over 2,000 flights were cancelled and 600 delayed as at 6am Eastern time (7pm Singapore time) on Feb 24, according to data from FlightAware.

Nearly 6,000 flights were cancelled on

Feb 23

, along with about 4,000 delays.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move away from the country on Feb 24, though strong winds could continue through the morning hours.

Among major carriers, JetBlue Airways had the highest number of cancellations, with nearly 41 per cent of its scheduled flights scrapped for Feb 24, FlightAware data showed. REUTERS

