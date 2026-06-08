US adds visa restrictions for Nicaraguans over death of indigenous leader

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 8 - The United States imposed additional visa restrictions Monday on more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and their family members over the death of indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera.

"The United States will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship's responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rivera, a former lawmaker, died in state custody at age 73 in May, Nicaragua's health ministry said.

Rivera, who had been detained since 2023, died from bacteria generated by COVID-19, Nicaragua's health ministry said on May 31.

Reports of his death elicited outrage from human rights groups who said he had been subject to arbitrary detention and was a victim of political persecution.

More than 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their family members now face visa restrictions for their roles in aiding the country's leadership, according to the U.S. State Department.

"The United States stands with the Nicaraguan people who, like Rivera, aspire to see a free Nicaragua," Rubio said. REUTERS