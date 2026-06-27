Straitstimes.com header logo

US activates highest-level response to Ebola outbreak

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A healthcare worker takes samples from a patient suffering from Ebola virus disease in Bunia, Ituri, in the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 23.

A healthcare worker takes samples from a patient suffering from Ebola virus disease in Bunia, Ituri, in the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 23.

PHOTO: AFP

WASHINGTON - The US health authorities on June 26 activated the highest level of response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while announcing the shipment of experimental treatments to the region.

“Our assessment (is) that the risk to the United States continues to remain low,” said Satish Pillai, who is leading the Ebola response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The leading US public health agency nevertheless announced a Level 1 response – the highest level – as it did for the worst-ever Ebola epidemic in 2014.

The heightened response level is an “internal cue” indicating that the outbreak is a top priority for the agency, a CDC official said.

“We will mobilise staffing and additional resources as efficiently and rapidly as possible,” he added.

A little over one month after it was declared, the current Ebola epidemic has claimed 304 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), out of 1,115 confirmed infections.

The outbreak has spread to neighboring Uganda, where containment measures have been effective.

Kampala has reported 20 confirmed cases nationwide, including two deaths since May 15.

If it is not quickly contained, the outbreak could reach or even surpass the scale of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, US health officials have warned in recent weeks.

Originating in Guinea, that outbreak struck West Africa and killed more than 11,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

No approved vaccines or treatments exist for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola responsible for the latest outbreak.

US health officials said June 26 they are sending doses of an experimental treatment, known as MBP134, to the DRC and Uganda.

Additional doses of the treatment will be sent to the University of Oxford in Britain for a clinical trial, US health authorities said in a statement.

Washington is ready to send 2,500 tests that can be used to screen deceased victims to determine which Ebola strains were present. AFP

More on this topic
Global Ebola risk ‘remains low’, WHO chief says, after case confirmed in France
France detects first Ebola case outside Africa in current outbreak
See more on

Ebola

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Public health and hygiene

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.