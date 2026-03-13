Uruguayan alleged cartel leader Marset arrested in Bolivia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ASUNCION/MONTEVIDEO, March 13 - Uruguayan alleged drug trafficker Sebastian Marset was arrested in Bolivia, the head of Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat said in a local radio interview on Friday.

Marset, who is accused of leading the First Uruguayan Cartel, is a wanted fugitive sought by Interpol. He is charged with organized crime violations in Paraguay and Bolivia, and has been indicted in the United States on money laundering charges, according to the U.S. State Department.

Paraguayan official Jalil Rachid said Bolivian authorities carried out the operation, in an interview with Paraguayan local radio.

Marset's brother, Diego Nicolas Marset, was arrested in Brazil in 2023 as one of South America’s most wanted fugitives, according to Interpol, in a police operation that involved agencies from Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. REUTERS