‘Urgency of action’: Pressure grows for COP28 climate deal

DUBAI - United Nations climate talks negotiators were under growing pressure on Dec 10 as the deadline nears to strike a new global deal aimed at keeping global warming within 1.5 deg C.

Before COP28’s scheduled finish on Dec 12, officials warned progress was too slow as a critical dispute remains – whether to include language on the winding-down of fossil fuel production.

Germany’s chief negotiator Jennifer Morgan urged the United Arab Emirates’ COP28 presidency, led by state oil company chief executive officer Sultan Al Jaber, to push for the “most ambitious” agreement.

“There is a real urgency of action to keep the planetary pain threshold of 1.5 deg C in reach,” she said.

“Today is the day the presidency takes over primary responsibility for figuring out what the most ambitious version of an outcome package can be at this COP.

“The COP presidency has reiterated many times that they are here to facilitate an ambitious decision. This means there needs to be strong language on the phase-out of fossil fuels in line with 1.5 deg C.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged COP28 delegates to agree big cuts to emissions and called on oil and gas companies to lead the renewable energy transition.

“I urge fossil fuel companies to use their enormous resources to lead the renewables revolution,” he told the Doha Forum in Qatar.

“And I urge global leaders at COP28 in Dubai to agree on deep cuts to emissions in line with 1.5 deg C. That is the only road not only to climate sustainability, but economic sustainability.”

The International Energy Agency said non-binding pledges made by governments and the oil and gas industry so far at COP28 would reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by only 30 per cent of what is needed by 2030.

“While the pledges are positive steps forward in tackling the energy sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, they would not be nearly enough to move the world onto a path to reaching international climate targets, in particular the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C,” it said.

The agency released an assessment of non-binding promises made in Dubai: tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as well as sharp cuts in methane emissions.

According to the UN climate body, 130 countries have signed the pledge on renewables and energy efficiency.

A small minority of countries at the UN climate talks are blocking a growing consensus to phase out fossil fuels, at-risk Vanuatu’s Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu told AFP.