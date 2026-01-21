Trump demands ‘immediate negotiations’ to acquire Greenland, but says he ‘won’t use force’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Jan 21.

DAVOS, Switzerland – US President Donald Trump demanded on Jan 21 “immediate” talks on Washington’s acquisition of Greenland, renewing his push to seize control of the autonomous territory from NATO ally Denmark.

“It’s the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it,” Mr Trump told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. “That’s the reason I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States.”

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” he said.

Mr Trump said he would not use force to take control of Greenland, but insisted the United States must still have “ownership” of it.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won’t do that. Okay. Now everyone’s saying, Oh, good. That’s probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force,” he said.

“I don’t have to use force,” he added. “I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Mr Trump made the comments in a closely-watched economic speech that has been overshadowed by fraying transatlantic ties and tensions with Europe over his push to acquire Greenland.

He downplayed the issue as a “small ask” over a “piece of ice” and said that an acquisition would be no threat to the NATO alliance that includes Denmark and the US.

“No nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” he said.

“This would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance,” he said. “The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO,” he added. “We’ve so much, and we get so little in return.”

Mr Trump, who marked the end of a turbulent first year in office on Jan 20, is set to overshadow the agenda of the WEF, where global elites chew over economic and political trends.

NATO leaders have warned that Mr Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance, while the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have offered a wide array of ways for a greater US presence on the strategic island territory of 57,000 people.

Europe ‘not heading in the right direction’

Mr Trump also hailed his policies as ushering in an American economic boom, saying his agenda offered an example for Europe to follow.

“Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of my inauguration, and today, after 12 months back in the White House, our economy is booming. Growth is exploding, productivity is surging, investment is soaring, incomes are rising. Inflation has been defeated,” he said.

The address delivered a harsh warning to Europe, suggesting the continent’s liberal governments are falling behind the US, and that leaders need to emulate his model to provide for their citizens.

“The USA is the economic engine on the planet and, when America booms, the entire world booms. It’s been the history when it goes bad, it goes bad,” Mr Trump said. “I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction.” AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG