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A five-second video on Instagram of an oddly shaped raccoon named “Jimothy” drew 7 million views on Instagram in two days.

He is no Timothée Chalamet, but an unusually round raccoon has become Seattle’s unlikeliest celebrity, charming millions online.

His name is Jimothy.

The squat little raccoon with a neck that seems to have gone missing shot to internet fame after Seattle resident Kiana Hall spotted what she thought was a cat beneath a parked car during an evening walk with her husband.

It turned out to be a tiny raccoon with an oddly compact body and shortened neck.

Hall posted the five-second video on Instagram, where she jokingly christened the animal “Jimothy” because, as she later explained, “he just looked like a Jimothy”.

The clip quickly became viral, drawing more than 7 million views in a matter of days and transforming the pint-sized “trash panda” into an unlikely folk hero.

As Jimothy’s fame spread, Seattle residents began sharing their own encounters with the raccoon.

One security camera footage showed him raiding a balcony.

Ben Trammel recalled seeing Jimothy as a youngster growing up in a stand of cedar trees.

He said he saw the tiny raccoon being nudged along by his patient mother and siblings, and sometimes simply being carried when he could not keep up.

The internet, naturally, did the rest.

Fans created artwork, tattoos and even a subreddit devoted to Jimothy.

The Seattle Mariners briefly adopted the little raccoon as a mascot on social media, while the local library system recommended books in his honour.

A Seattle city council member even proposed commemorating “Jimothy Summer”.

Wildlife experts say the raccoon’s appearance is likely the result of a rare congenital spinal deformity known as short spine syndrome, although they caution that no diagnosis can be made without examining the animal.

Marcie Logsdon, an associate professor at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital, said Jimothy’s agility is the remarkable part. Despite his unusual shape, the young raccoon appears energetic and capable of thriving in the wild.

“The fact that he’s made it to this age tells me that he’s managing and adapting,” Logsdon said. “I was surprised and honestly a little bit inspired that he’s that resilient.”

Experts urge admirers to appreciate Jimothy from a distance, noting that raccoons have become remarkably successful at sharing urban spaces with people and should be allowed to remain wild.

For Hall, the raccoon’s sudden rise to stardom has been both surreal and heartwarming.

“I never thought my video of a raccoon would take off,” she said. “Times have been hard for everyone. I’m really happy he could bring some joy to people.”