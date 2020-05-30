Zuckerberg says Trump didn't violate Facebook policy

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump's posts on protests in Minnesota did not violate Facebook policies though his comments upset "many people", CEO Mark Zuckerberg says in a post.

"I disagree strongly with how the President spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinised out in the open," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said he has been "struggling with how to respond" to the President's tweets and posts "all day."

