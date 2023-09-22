Zelensky warns in Washington that Ukraine will lose without US aid

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Thursday as he faced Republican sceptics in the US Congress that Kyiv will lose its war against the Russian invasion if the flow of billions of dollars in aid gets cut.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, a major supporter of President Joe Biden’s pro-Ukraine policies, said Mr Zelensky had told him “if we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war.”

The United States has spearheaded Western support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022, with Congress approving more than US$100 billion (S$136 billion) in aid to date, including US$43 billion in weaponry.

But the hard-right faction dominating the Republican Party is increasingly adamant that the aid spigot should be turned off, with polls showing Republican voters are getting cold feet, in part due to messaging from Donald Trump as he seeks a return to the White House in 2024.

This meant Mr Zelensky’s second wartime visit to Congress, followed by stops at the Pentagon and a meeting with Biden in the White House, was far more challenging than his dramatic first trip in December 2022 when he received a hero’s welcome.

Mr Zelensky, wearing his trademark olive green military style shirt, said as he arrived in the US capital that he expected “important negotiations” and “air defence for Ukraine is among the top issues.”

The Ukrainian leader arrived right after another wave of Russian missile strikes. The attacks – hitting cities across the country – killed at least three people in Kherson and wounded many in other areas.

‘Enough is enough’

Instead of the major televised address to lawmakers at the Capitol during his previous Washington visit, Mr Zelensky started this time by meeting the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Kevin McCarthy, who offered only a discreet welcome.

Mr McCarthy is having trouble keeping a lid on internal party squabbling over US spending in Ukraine.

Some Republicans say the money could be better spent on US border security, while there are also concerns about the pace of Kyiv’s counteroffensive and that corruption in Ukraine means the money will go to waste.

It’s a trend that has also reached parts of the Republican Senate, where Senator Roger Marshall said Congress should not be “sending another blank cheque to Zelensky.”

A group of six senators issued a joint letter declaring that “enough is enough” and vowing to block all future funding requests.

However, there was a more positive note from the moderate Republican head of the House Foreign Affairs committee, Mr Michael McCaul, who said that Mr Zelensky had told him “that he’s winning”.

“I asked what do you need? What’s your plan for victory?” Mr McCaul told reporters, adding that Ukraine is “going to get” the US$24 billion aid tranche wanted by the White House.