Zelensky says negotiations with Putin only way to end war

WASHINGTON • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his plea for talks with his Russian counterpart, taking to US television to say negotiations were the only way to "end this war".

He stressed that he and President Vladimir Putin were the only principals able to thrash out a deal to stop the fighting, now in its fourth week.

But he signalled he would lay down red lines against ceding Ukrainian territory, including two pro-Moscow breakaway regions.

"I'm ready for negotiations with him," Mr Zelensky told CNN show Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday.

"I think without negotiations we cannot end this war," he said through a translator.

The reiteration of Mr Zelensky's call for peace talks came as he and other Ukrainians accused Russia of committing war crimes after the authorities said the invading forces had bombed a school sheltering some 400 people in the besieged city of Mariupol.

"Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us," said Mr Zelensky.

The leader, who has emerged as a national hero for his very public stance against Mr Putin and his forces, has spoken of Ukrainians' fierce resistance to the invasion and told Russia that several thousand of its soldiers have died in battle so far.

"If there is just 1 per cent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance... to have the possibility of negotiating, the possibility of talking to Putin," he said.

"Dialogue is the only way out (and) I think it's just the two of us, me and Putin, who can make an agreement on this," Mr Zelensky said. "If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war."

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly warned of the potential for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to mushroom into an all-out global war.