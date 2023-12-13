Zelensky’s appeal for Ukraine aid fails to break Republican demand for border deal

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to Congress on Dec 12 to appeal for more aid to resist Russia’s invasion, and Republican leaders told him to first wait for an elusive US deal on immigration.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he told Mr Zelensky that Republicans “stand with him and against Putin’s brutal invasion” but won’t send more aid until Democrats accept “a transformative change” in US immigration and border policies.

Republican demands for tough measures to stem a surge in migration across the US-Mexico border have delayed new Ukraine assistance for months.

The Senate Armed Services Committee’s top-ranking Republican, Mr Roger Wicker of Mississippi, said after a private session Mr Zelensky held with senators that he would prefer to send the aid in December but congressional approval will likely slip to early January as the border talks continue.

“The house is not on fire,” Mr Wicker said, of Ukraine’s need for ammunition and other weaponry.

Mr Zelensky said in a post on the social media platform X that he had “a friendly and candid conversation” with senators and informed them about “Ukraine’s current military and economic situation” as well as “the significance of sustaining vital US support.”

Newly declassified intelligence shared with some congressional officials puts Russian losses in the war so far at 315,000 deaths or injuries, a person familiar with the talks said.

The Russians have also lost about 63 per cent of their tanks, which had been a fleet of 3,500 before the invasion, and the war has set back efforts to modernise its ground forces by about 15 years, according to the person.

Mr Zelensky told senators Ukraine is considering conscripting men over 40 years old to bolster its front line troop levels, Mr Wicker said, a sign his government is struggling to replace killed and wounded soldiers.

Support for Ukraine has been slipping among Republican voters, with 65 per cent of Republicans saying the US is spending “too much” to help Ukraine’s war effort, according to a Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll taken Dec 5 and 6.

Many Republican lawmakers voiced support for Ukraine and called the meeting with Mr Zelensky inspirational. But they demanded changes to US immigration and border policies before approving additional aid.

“There will be no supplemental without border security reform,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he told Mr Zelensky.