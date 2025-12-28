Zelensky to meet Trump in Florida for talks on Ukraine peace plan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) said he plans to discuss the fate of eastern Ukraine’s contested Donbas region during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

PALM BEACH, Florida - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will meet in Florida on Dec 28 to hammer out a plan to end the war in Ukraine, but face major differences on crucial issues and provocations from Russian air attacks.

Russia struck Kyiv and other parts of war-torn Ukraine with hundreds of missiles and drones on Dec 27, knocking out power and heat in parts of the capital.

Mr Zelensky called it Russia’s response to the ongoing US-brokered peace efforts.

Mr Zelensky has told journalists that he plans to discuss the fate of eastern Ukraine’s contested Donbas region during the meeting at Mr Trump’s Florida residence, as well as the future of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and other topics.

The Ukrainian president and his delegation arrived in Florida late on Dec 27, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya said on X.

“Good evening, Florida!” Mr Kyslytsya wrote, accompanying the post with a photo of an aircraft bearing the US president’s surname on the fuselage.

Moscow has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine yield all of the Donbas, even areas still under Kyiv’s control, and Russian officials have objected to other parts of the latest proposal, sparking doubts about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept whatever Dec 28’s talks might produce.

The Ukrainian president told Axios on Dec 26 he still hopes to soften a US proposal for Ukrainian forces to withdraw completely from the Donbas.

Failing that, Mr Zelensky said the entire 20-point plan , the result of weeks of negotiations, should be put to a referendum vote.

Axios said US officials viewed Mr Zelensky’s willingness to hold a referendum as a major step forward and a sign that he was no longer ruling out territorial concessions, although he said Russia would need to agree to a 60-day ceasefire to allow Ukraine to prepare for and hold such a vote.

A recent poll suggests that Ukrainian voters may also reject the plan.

Mr Zelensky’s in-person meeting with Mr Trump, scheduled for 1pm (2am Singapore time on Dec 29), follows weeks of diplomatic efforts.

European allies, while at times cut out of the loop, have stepped up efforts to sketch out the contours of a post-war security guarantee for Kyiv that would be supported by the United States.

Sticking points over territory

Kyiv and Washington have agreed on many issues, and Mr Zelensky said on Dec 26 that the 20-point plan was 90 per cent finished.

But the issue of what territory, if any, will be ceded to Russia remains unresolved.

While Moscow insists on getting all of the Donbas, Kyiv wants the map frozen at current battle lines.

The United States, seeking a compromise, has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine leaves the area, although it remains unclear how that zone would function in practical terms.

Mr Zelensky, whose past meetings with Mr Trump have not always gone smoothly, worries along with his European allies that Mr Trump could sell out Ukraine and leave European powers to foot the bill for supporting a devastated nation, after Russian forces took 12sq km to 17sq km of its territory per day in 2025.

Russia controls all of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and since its invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago has taken control of about 12 per cent of its territory, including about 90 per cent of Donbas, 75 per cent of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and slivers of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, according to Russian estimates.

Mr Putin said on Dec 19 that he thought a peace deal should be based on conditions he set out in 2024: Ukraine withdrawing from all of the Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and Kyiv officially renouncing its aim to join NATO.

Ukrainian officials and European leaders view the war as an imperial-style land grab by Moscow and have warned that if Russia gets its way with Ukraine, it will one day attack NATO members.

The 20-point plan was spun off from a Russian-led 28-point plan, which emerged from talks between US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, and which became public in November.

Subsequent talks between Ukrainian officials and US negotiators have produced the more Kyiv-friendly 20-point plan.

Canada, European allies rally behind Kyiv

Dec 27’s air attacks show that Mr Putin does not want peace, Mr Zelensky said to reporters after arriving in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a brief statement with Mr Zelensky by his side, Mr Carney said peace “requires a willing Russia.”

“The barbarism that we saw overnight – the attack on Kyiv – shows just how important it is that we stand with Ukraine in this difficult time,” Mr Carney said, pledging C$2.5 billion (S$2.35 billion) in additional economic aid to Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who spoke with Mr Zelensky along with other European leaders on Dec 27, said on X that their shared objective remained “a just and lasting peace” that preserved Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while strengthening the country’s security and defence capabilities.

Mr Zelensky said he would speak with European leaders again after his meeting with Mr Trump. REUTERS