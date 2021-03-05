YouTube will lift ban on Trump channel when risk of violence decreases: CEO

Trump is seen speaking in a video released on YouTube on a monitor at the White House.
  • Published
    18 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Alphabet's YouTube will lift its suspension on former US President Donald Trump's channel when it determines the risk of real-world violence has decreased, the company's chief executive officer, Susan Wojcicki, said on Thursday (March 4).

YouTube suspended Trump's channel for violating policies against inciting violence after the assault on the US Capitol by the former president's supporters in January.

"The channel remains suspended due to the risk of incitement to violence," said Wojcicki, speaking in an interview with the head of the Atlantic Council think-tank.

She said recent warnings by the Capitol police about a potential new attack on Thursday showed that an "elevated violence risk still remains." 

