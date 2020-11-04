YouTube accounts live-stream fake US election results to thousands

SAN BRUNO, California (BLOOMBERG) - Several YouTube accounts live-streamed fake US election results to tens of thousands of viewers hours before any of the polls closed - and before YouTube took the clips down as spam.

Starting Tuesday morning (Nov 3), multiple channels posted similar, lengthy live videos on the Google-owned site. Each showed a mock presidential election map filled in with theoretical results.

These broadcasts appeared at the top of the YouTube page for the search term "election results" and were watched by thousands of online viewers. Some of the clips ran advertisements.

"After careful review, we are removing live-streams that violate our Community Guidelines," a YouTube spokesman said in an e-mail.

"We have established policies prohibiting spam, deceptive practices and scams, and we continue to be vigilant with regard to election-related content in the lead-up and post-election period."

YouTube, the video arm of Alphabet Inc's Google, has said it is surfacing more news channels to viewers. But these fake election-result clips came from YouTube accounts devoted to music and stock trading tips.

They likely exploited the preference YouTube's algorithms have for long, live-streamed footage about current events.

At one point on Election Day, the top four results on YouTube for the search "presidential election results" included these fake videos, according to technology publication Insider, which reported the news earlier.

After YouTube said it was taking action, multiple versions of these videos still appeared in the first page of search results on the site.

TODAY IN FAKE NEWS: Several YouTube channels live streaming “Election Results” showing same projected election graphic as “results.” No election results currently available as polls still open. First polls close at 7pm EST. Thousands watching streams. One stream is monetized. pic.twitter.com/VoJvFgIGDa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 3, 2020

