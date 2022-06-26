'Your body belongs to Christ': US anti-abortionists see divine hand in court ruling

EL PASO, United States (AFP) - Diana Villanueva's rapist took her to an abortion clinic when she was just 16-years-old and told her to terminate her pregnancy.

She wasn't greeted by the crowds of protesters who often gather outside facilities in the United States to try to persuade women to change their minds.

But now, this 53-year-old Catholic wishes she had been - because she has been haunted by the termination ever since.

"I was afraid that someone would see me because my mom was very involved in the church and I was afraid that somebody from church was going to be there," she told AFP.

"But then at the same time, I wish somebody would have been there, because maybe that would have given me the courage to speak out and say: 'I don't want to do this'."

Villanueva now runs a retreat in her native El Paso, Texas, helping women who, like her, regret their abortion.

Devised by psychologist Theresa Burke and present in dozens of countries, "Rachel's Vineyard" draws on biblical scripture and is described as a way to promote "healing the pain of abortion".

"The fact of the matter is that abortion affects you," she said.

"It makes you angry. At first you just want to get rid of the problem, so you don't think beyond the problem. You want a solution.

"But after you go through what you go through then you ponder what you did. That's when the remorse starts kicking in."

Villanueva discovered Rachel's Vineyard through her church, and her anti-abortion position - like that of many Americans who disagree with the practice - is heavily coloured by her religion.

"A lot of those ladies say: 'It's my body, my choice'. It's not your body; your body belongs to Christ."

The religious right has long aimed to have the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling enshrining the right to abortion in the United States overturned.

On Friday (June 24), their prayers were answered when a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court threw out almost 50 years of settled law, allowing individual states to make their own rules - including banning abortion in all circumstances.