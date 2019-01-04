Youngest woman elected to US House of Representatives joins Congress

UNITED STATES (REUTERS) - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who at 29 has become the youngest woman elected to the House of Representatives, participated in a mock swearing-in ceremony with new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday (Jan 3).

Ms Ocasio-Cortez of New York joins the House with Democrats in control after November's congressional elections.

Ms Pelosi, a liberal who represents San Francisco, will lead a House with 235 Democrats, 199 Republicans and one seat in North Carolina still being contested.