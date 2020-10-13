Young Texan has world's longest legs for a female

A 17-year old girl from Texas has made it into the Guinness World Records 2021 as having the world's longest legs for a female, and the longest legs on a teenager.

Maci Currin from Cedar Park, stands at 2.08m. Her legs make up 60 per cent of her total height, according to the Guinness World Records' website.

Her left leg measures 135.3cm, and her right leg measures 134.3cm.

Though Maci's family members are relatively tall, none of her siblings or parents come close to her height.

She said that having such long legs come with both benefits and challenges - including the reactions of those around her.

"I was never bullied for my legs... I was bullied because I was taller than everyone," she said.

"Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn't affected by anything," she told the website.

She said she sometimes finds it hard to fit through doorways, get into cars, or have clothes that fit her properly.

In fact, she first realised that she had longer than average legs in 2018, when someone asked her if she wanted a custom pair of leggings after she was unable to find any that fitted her.

Her height helps her when it comes to playing on her high school's volleyball team, Guinness World Records reports.



Seventeen-year-old Maci Currin from Cedar Park, Texas, has broken two Guinness World Records - one for having the longest legs for a female, and another for a teenager with the longest legs. PHOTO: GUINNESS WORLD RECORD



In the future she hopes to go to college in the UK and achieve the record for being the world's tallest professional model.