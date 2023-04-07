You should be dancing: 'Saturday Night Fever' suit up for sale

The custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever is expected to fetch up to S$266,000 at the auction. PHOTO: AFP
Julien's auction Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary celebrating 100 years of pop culture history will go on April 22 and 23. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
33 min ago

GARDENA, United States - If you’ve ever fancied yourself as a disco legend – and, let’s be honest, who hasn’t? – this could be your chance, as John Travolta’s “Saturday Night Fever” suit goes up for auction.

The most famous three pieces of polyester in movie history are going under the hammer in California this month, offering one lucky buyer the opportunity to set the dance floor on fire – just don’t get too close to the naked flames.

The wing-lapelled suit, in which a dashing young Travolta broke many a 1970s heart, is the centrepiece of the “Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary” collection at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

“I mean, this is the disco era,” said auction house chief executive Martin Nolan.

“This is what we remember. When people talk about disco, you think of ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ you think of the Bee Gees, you think of John Travolta.”

The suit, with its high waistband, flared pant legs and – presumably – an inexhaustible supply of static electricity, is expected to fetch up to US$200,000 (S$266,000) at the auction on April 22 - 23.

But, says Mr Nolan, it could go even higher.

The offering is one of around 1,400 items up for grabs at an auction that runs the gamut of the last 100 years of cinema.

Other memorabilia include Charlie Chaplin’s cane, a hoverboard from “Back to the Future III” and the original headdress worn by Theda Bara in 1917‘s “Cleopatra.”

Harry Potter fans will be able to bid on various prop wands, while there will also be costumes from franchises including “John Wick”, “Batman,” “Iron Man” and “Star Wars.” AFP

More On This Topic
Stuffed raccoon goes for $121,000 at Everything Everywhere All At Once charity auction
Forrest Gump’s iconic ‘box of chocolates’ sold at auction for $33,000

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top