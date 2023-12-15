Yellen to visit China again in 2024, focusing on ‘difficult’ topics

WASHINGTON – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she plans to visit China again in 2024, seeking to deepen areas of cooperation and improve communication even as she vowed to continue confronting Beijing over national security concerns and human rights.

“A significant portion of the agenda will focus on discussing difficult areas of concern with my counterpart,” Dr Yellen said of her plans for a second trip to China as Treasury secretary.

The remarks came in a speech on the evening of Dec 14 in Washington to the US-China Business Council.

Dr Yellen made clear the US would continue to pursue export controls and investment restrictions that have angered Beijing, but she also stressed it’s crucial to engage with China in ways that could prevent a wide range of potential crises – from diplomatic to financial.

“We seek not to resolve all our disagreements nor avoid all shocks,” Dr Yellen said.

“But we aim to make our communication resilient so that when we disagree, when shocks occur, we prevent misunderstanding from leading to escalation and causing harm.”

Each country’s ambassador read a letter from their president thanking the council for its work to support relations between the nations over the years and expressing optimism over US-China ties.

Dr Yellen has emerged as something of a “good cop” in the Biden administration’s handling of China relations, gradually building ties with the country’s economic leadership.

She visited Beijing in July and held extensive talks with Vice-Premier He Lifeng in November in San Francisco, before also taking part in a meeting there between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Along the way she’s employed a strategy of compartmentalisation, confronting China in certain areas while simultaneously pursuing areas of collaboration.

Dr Yellen also emphasised the importance of using her exchanges with China to gather information about the world’s second-largest economy.

“Understanding China’s plans, especially how China intends to respond to challenges with local government debt and the real estate market, or how it might react if unexpected weaknesses in its economy should arise, is crucial for those of us charged with policymaking in the United States,” she said.

Toward that end, Dr Yellen said she also aims to increase exchanges between financial regulators in the US and China.

For example, the countries are facilitating discussions on how each side might handle the failure of a global systemically important bank.